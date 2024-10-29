'Pay like everyone else': Drivers who don't pay tolls could soon be banned from the NYS Thruway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway is taking new measures against drivers who avoid paying tolls, and that's to ban them from using the thruway.

A thruway spokesperson told me that the NYS Thruway Authority is missing $40 million in fees from drivers who haven't paid tolls and 90 percent of its revenue comes from tolls.

This new regulation to ban drivers would be enforced through license plates, the same way police enforce suspended registrations.

Drivers try to avoid being stopped for tolls through ghost plates, a process of using fake license plates. Authorities in New York City have been stopping dozens of drivers who have ghost plates.

I went out and spoke to drivers to share their voices on the possibility of other drivers being banned from the thruway due to unpaid tolls.