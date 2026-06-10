Patricia Allen Fund reaches $17M milestone behind donations from over 60,000 people

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kaleida Health announced that the Patricia Allen Fund has surpassed $17 million raised through donations from over 60,000 people since its founding five years ago.

The fund was established in memory of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s late grandmother, Patricia Allen. Kaleida said it has become a powerful symbol of community generosity and the enduring connection between Bills Mafia and fans across the globe.

"The milestone number is significant as Josh Allen wears number 17. Over the past five years, the fund has grown through thousands of contributions from supporters around the world, each helping to strengthen pediatric care and expand lifesaving resources at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo (GCH Buffalo)," Kaleida said in a release.

According to Kaleida, over 60,000 individuals from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 12 countries have contributed to the fund.

Allen formally announced that the $17 million milestone was reached at the 117 Holes for Children’s golf event, which benefits the fund.

“This is so special to me. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. This is something I will cherish for the rest of my life, being able to do something like this," Allen said.

Kaleida Health

Kaleida said former Buffalonian and businesswoman Sue McCollum contributed $217,000 in December 2020 to officially bring the fund to the $1 million mark. Now, McCollum's $150,000 contribution helped push the fund past the $17 million mark.

Photo provided by Kaleida Health Sue McCollum is a Buffalo native living in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Crossing the $17 million mark is more than a milestone, it’s a testament to what this community and Bills Mafia makes possible for our community’s kids. Because of the Patricia Allen Fund, we’ve been able to bring lifesaving tools and technology that directly impacts patient’s lives. Like a new ECMO machine to save lives of some of our most critical patients like Carson. A state‑of‑the‑art neurosurgical microscope, helping patients like Caleb take his first independent steps. A modern C‑arm gives our emergency team instant, safer imaging. And most recently, we were able to purchase a new transport ambulance for our STAT team, the only pediatric and neonatal transport team of its kind in the region, ensuring we can reach children in crisis faster than ever. Every one of these advancements exists because people chose to give. This generosity fuels our Critical Care Team and ensures that Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo can be there for families in their most urgent moments.” - Stephen Turkovich, MD, president, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo

In 2021, the hospital unveiled the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing in honor of Patricia Allen and in recognition of the founding of the fund.

Last season, Allen raised $140,000 for Golisano Children's Hospital and the Patricia Allen Fund through online auctions of nine patient-designed hats he wore before each home game. The nine hats — each representing a different patient's story — were featured over nine weeks last season. Last month, Allen surprised the kids who designed the caps.

WATCH: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen surprises kids who designed his game day caps last season

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen surprises kids who designed his game day caps last season

You can donate to the Patricia Allen Fund here.