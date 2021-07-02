Partial building collapse in Downtown Buffalo at Genesee and North Oak Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A building at Genesee and North Oak Street in Buffalo partially collapsed Friday morning.

7 Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and it appears a significant portion of the front of the building, the roof and the third floor have collapsed. A truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the building has also sustained some damage.

Police say at this point in the investigation it appears the building was vacant and there are no reports of any injuries. Traffic is being diverted and they are asking you to avoid the area.

BREAKING: Building collapsed at the intersection of Genesee Street and Oak Street. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/m1I8PAjWlE — Lilia Wood (@liliaawood) July 2, 2021

Crews will begin a partial tear down to remove what has already collapsed. An engineer will determine if the rest of the building is structurally sound. If it is not structurally sound the whole building will come down.