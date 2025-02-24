Park Vue Soul Food: A family-run restaurant serving fresh and homemade southern dishes

BUFFALO, N.Y. —What started as one woman’s love for cooking has grown into a beloved family-run business on Buffalo’s East Side.

At Park Vue Soul Food, every dish is made fresh, but for owners Schenita Williams and her daughter Harrita West, serving the community is just as important as serving great food.

From crispy fried chicken and fish to creamy mac and cheese, Park Vue Soul Food has been a staple in Buffalo for over six years. Williams and West recall the overwhelming response when they first opened their doors.

“It was actually unbelievable,” said West. “The first day we opened, it was complete madness. We had no clue what we were getting ourselves into.”

Now, they’ve fine-tuned their operations to maintain quality service and efficiency. “We’ve learned how to improve our process to serve our customers better,” West added.

Beyond the kitchen, Park Vue Soul Food is deeply invested in the future of its community with 90% of their staff being under the age of 19.

“We have young people learning how to run a business—our front-end manager is my nephew, my son is on the fryer, my niece is the bartender," West said.

Looking ahead, Park Vue Soul Food is ready to grow. “For the future, I see a larger building, expansion into different cities, and franchising,” said Williams. The restaurant is also preparing to introduce a breakfast menu soon.

As their business continues to flourish, customers will soon have a chance to take a piece of Park Vue Soul Food home. Their signature seasoned chicken fry will be available for purchase.

ParkVue Soul Food is open Wednesday through Sunday. You can find additional information about the restaurant and upcoming expansions on the Park Vue Soul Food website.

