Parents of Buffalo State student killed off-campus plead for answers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Its been almost one year since Buffalo State freshman, Royden Cave was shot and killed at an off campus home, yet still no arrests have been made.

"He was just a great kid," said Anolda Cave about her son. The 19-year-old was a freshman from Brooklyn, who was studying criminal justice.

Police say around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday March 13, 2022 officers were called to a duplex on Bird Avenue for shots fired. Cave’s parents said the shooting happened during an off-campus party.

“I had no idea he was going to that party," explained Anolda Cave. "I spoke to him a few hours ago, all he said was 'Mommy I need a recipe I'm going to my friends house.'”

Anolda Cave said she didn't hear about the tragedy until she got home from her overnight shift as a nurse, "just to hear my son has been murdered."

Buffalo Police said the investigation remains active, and detectives are making progress. The Caves said they have confdence in Buffalo detectives, but said witnesses have to know more.

"A whole college, and not one kid come forward to say what they know," said Anolda Cave.

The Caves say they were told there was an altercation where people didn’t want to pay to get into the party, which led to the shooting death of their son. They don't knowng anything else, and hope to get justice for their son who has been described as happy with a great personality.

“Come forward. If you know something, say something," said Anolda Cave. "If my child had done something like this definitely id turn him in, because that is somebody else's child...It is not fair."

Cave would've turned 20 the past January.

"I'm asking parents to educate your kids on gun violence," said Anolda Cave. "It's not fair…It's not fair to the family."

“We have to do something for our kids. We have to have at school, or even at home, let these kids know it's no joke to have a gun," said Anolda Cave. "That doesn’t solve any problem, because you're not just killing the person you have a problem with, you're killing whole family."

