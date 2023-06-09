Parents hope to find and thank girl who embraced and included their child who has Autism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Laura Chouinard was working when she got a video from her son Theodén's aide.

"When his aide sent me the video of what was happening I broke down in tears. Happy tears," she said.

Five-year-old Théo has Autism, and his aide took him to DeVeaux Woods State Park to play on April 27th. Because he's mostly non-verbal, Théo sometimes has a hard time connecting with other kids - but not that day.

WKBW Five-year-old Théo has Autism, and made a new friend at a Niagara Falls playground. His parents say this little girl embraced and included him, and they'd love to meet her.

"She said it was a busy day, lots of kids here, and he made a little friend," his mom explained.

Théo was with other kids on the spinner at the park when one little girl sat next to him, and put her arm around him.

WKBW This is the playground spinner the friends met on.

"Honestly as a parent - all you want is for other people to love your kid the way you love them," said Théo's dad Andrew Chouinard. "Communication is a barrier for him. He's non-verbal and has some other challenges - but just for someone else to look past that and give him all that love is - heartwarming."

Théo's parents shared the video with WKBW. We blurred the faces of the other children, because they didn't want to show that little girl's face without permission from her parents, but they say they'd love to meet her - and her mom and dad - to say thanks.

WKBW Five-year-old Théoden

"Thank you for whatever you're doing with your child," Laura said. "Because she was sweet with our son and she embraced our son for who he is - the beautiful little boy he is - and what makes him different."

They hope someone who sees the story will recognize the girl, so the little friends can meet again.

"It's very special to see," Laura said. "It makes me very hopeful for his future and the future of all kids with disabilities."

If you recognize the little girl you can email Katie Morse at katie.morse@wkbw.com.

