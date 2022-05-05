Parent arrested after attempting to accost student at Niagara Falls High

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Niagara Falls Police arrested the parent of a student on April 29 after they attempted to accost a student on school grounds.

According to police, Miya Carr, entered a classroom but was apprehended before any incident occurred. Carr is being charged with criminal mischief, criminal trespass, endangering the welfare of a child, and menacing.

The school has taken several steps to improve the security and safety of students as a result of this incident:

1. All visitors must have a pre-arranged appointment to enter the building and will be escorted to and from their destination by a safety officer.

2. Any items to be dropped off to students will be labeled and left for delivery outside the vestibule.

3. No one will be able to wait inside the vestibule area in the building.

4. Parents/guardians who are dismissing their child early will need to call the school in advance or write a note. Identification for pick up will be checked at the office window.

5. The entry to the front vestibule will be equipped with a secondary safety or trap door.