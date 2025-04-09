Paralympic gold medalists bring sled hockey spotlight to Buffalo

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)—For the first time in nearly a decade, the World Para Ice Hockey Championships return to Buffalo.

Jack Wallace and Kevin McKee, stars of the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team, are in Buffalo this week ahead of the international tournament set for May 24–31. The duo hit the ice with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center and are sharing their journey, their sport, and their message with local fans.

“I’m excited to be back,” McKee said. “In 2015, the atmosphere was amazing, and the HarborCenter is top notch."

Sled hockey is a fast, physical seated version of the game, where athletes use custom sleds and two sticks, one to move and one to shoot. Players can reach speeds rivaling NHL skaters and shoot the puck at up to 80 miles per hour.

“I think what draws people in is how physical it is and how fast it’s gotten,” Wallace said. “We’re skating at over 18 miles an hour now.”

Beyond their medals, both athletes hope their presence inspires the next generation.

“Don’t be afraid to try,” Wallace said. “If you want to go after something, there’s a path.”

McKee echoed that message: “Never let anyone say you can’t. Try everything—you never know where it could lead.”

The World Championships will feature eight teams and 20 games over seven days. Tickets start at $10 and are available here.