Panama Rocks is the perfect "One Tank Get-A-Way" to Chautauqua County

PANAMA, NY (WKBW-TV) — According to Jonathan Weston, Panama Rocks Scenic Park was 300 million years in the making. He says "These rocks were part of an ancient ocean called the Appalachian Basin." It provides the number one ranked hiking trail in New York State.

Jonathan's parents Sandra and Craig Weston bought the private park in 1979. They still help out, but Jonathan is in charge now. He says it was fun growing up here "It was normal for me, I was a kid, I didn't know any different, I loved it."

Panama Rocks was especially popular during the early 1900's and according to Jonathan there are records of "bank robbers and counterfeiters hiding out here." A visit to the park offers a breathtaking trip through one of the most unusual and beautiful area's of Western New York.

It's about 90 minutes south of Buffalo and only about fifteen minutes from Chautauqua Lake. The park features a gift shop, ax throwing and Jonathan is planning to eventually offer "Glamping"-that's camping in bell tents with real furniture and bedding.

Admission is ten dollars for adults and kids under five are free. You will save money if you reserve on line. The Wild American Nature Festival is scheduled for the weekened of July 29th with details on their website.

Jonathan says the hike through Panama Rocks is for all ages, adding "You can really enjoy it at your level...as long as you can hike a one-mile trail on uneven ground-you can do this trail and it's accessible."

