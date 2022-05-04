Pair of WNY postal employees charged with using mail to distribute drugs

GREECE, NY (WKBW) — The U.S. Attorneys Office announced on Wednesday that Ralph Minni, 52, and Grace Marie Lopez, 30, were charged with conspiracy and intent to distribute after an investigation uncovered they were utilizing their positions at the Greece Post Office and the Jefferson Road facility to obtain the drugs through the mail before redistributing them in the Rochester area.

During the investigation, Minni was observed removing packages from the floor of the post office and taking them into his private office, he would later emerge and return the package to the mail stream.

Law enforcement made several controlled purchases from Lopez, uncovering how the operation worked.

During the execution of search warrants at Minni’s office, his residence, and his vehicle, investigators recovered approximately four pounds of marijuana, over $75,000 worth of narcotics, including THC, marijuana, and cocaine, 40 firearms, over 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and a bullet proof vest.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $5,000,000 fine.

