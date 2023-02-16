Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome set to reopen after it was damaged during blizzard in December

paddock golf dome.jpg
Town of Tonawanda
paddock golf dome.jpg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 10:47:37-05

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger announced during his State of the Town address Thursday that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

The golf dome was damaged during the blizzard in December and has been closed since December 24.

In a post on the town's Facebook page on January 7, Supervisor Emminger said the winds did not bring the dome down but rather a blower malfunction caused it to deflate.

A resolution was approved during a Town of Tonawanda Board Meeting in January to repair it.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up