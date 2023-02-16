Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome set to reopen after it was damaged during blizzard in December

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger announced during his State of the Town address Thursday that the Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome will reopen Saturday at 8 a.m.

The golf dome was damaged during the blizzard in December and has been closed since December 24.

In a post on the town's Facebook page on January 7, Supervisor Emminger said the winds did not bring the dome down but rather a blower malfunction caused it to deflate.

A resolution was approved during a Town of Tonawanda Board Meeting in January to repair it.