Town of Tonawanda to spend over $200,000 to repair blizzard damage to Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome

Town of Tonawanda
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 24, 2023
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome deflated during the blizzard in December and a resolution was approved during the Town of Tonawanda Board Meeting Monday to repair it.

In a post on the town's Facebook page on January 7, Supervisor Joe Emminger said the winds did not bring the dome down but rather a blower malfunction caused it to deflate.

According to the resolution, $231,804 will be spent to repair the dome. $210,486 will be to repair the structure and fabric and $21,318 will be to repair mechanical equipment.

An estimate for repairing and reopening the dome is four to five weeks.

