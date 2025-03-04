Paczki Day: Buffalo bakery preparations for Fat Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It’s Fat Tuesday, and for Buffalonians, that means one thing—Pączki Day!

Pączki (pronounced “punch-key”) are a Polish tradition, often compared to jelly doughnuts but richer and denser. At Mazurek’s, bakers have been working around the clock to meet the high demand before the Lenten season begins.

“This is like a 12 to 15 step process, so 5,000 donuts are going through all of our hands," said Marga McMahon, the OLV human services director of innovative learning. "We are really taking hours and hours to make this special for people. This is a great time for my team to all kind of be together, and it's a really hard day. It's a lot of hard work, manual labor, but most of us are usually still happy at the end, delirious, but happy."

Mazurek’s expects to sell out before the day is over, making Pączki Day one of their biggest annual events.

For those hoping to indulge in the beloved treat, the advice is simple—get there early, or risk missing out!