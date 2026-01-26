Owners of the Made in America Store selling building that houses flagship store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owners of the Made in America Store announced they have "made the difficult decision" to sell the building that houses the flagship store in Elma.

The announcement was made in a social media post, which said, "This is not a goodbye, but rather a strategic restructuring that allows us to thoughtfully plan for the future."

In addition, the post said, "It is our sincere intention to reopen a Made in America Store at a new location and time when circumstances allow."

The owners said the store will enter a liquidation phase and the online shop will be temporarily placed on hold.

"We want to express our heartfelt thanks to our employees, customers, vendors, and partners who have stood by us throughout this journey," the post said. "Your belief in our mission—to create and save American jobs through increased domestic manufacturing—has meant more to us than words can express."

This announcement comes just months after the tragic and sudden passing of Mark Andol, Owner and CEO of General Welding and Fabricating, Inc., and the founder of Made in America Store.