Mark Andol, founder of Made in America Store, has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mark Andol, Owner and CEO of General Welding and Fabricating, Inc., and the founder of Made in America Store, has died.

A statement on his Facebook page says in part: "We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark Andol, beloved companion, father, friend, son, brother, father, and Owner and CEO of General Welding and Fabricating, Inc. and the visionary founder of Made in America Store. Mark was a passionate advocate for American manufacturing, a dedicated community leader, and a tireless supporter of working families. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched, the jobs he helped create, and the spirit of pride and patriotism he inspired across the nation."

7 News spoke to Andol at the Made in America Store at the beginning of April as he celebrated the 15th anniversary of opening his business.

The Andol family has requested privacy as they grieve and said details regarding memorial services will be shared at a later date.

For all inquiries or messages of support, you are asked to contact 716-652-0033.