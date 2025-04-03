'Made in America is getting strong': Trump's tariffs encouraging for U.S. manufacturers

ELMA, N.Y. (WKBW) — "With current times, made in America is getting stronger," said Mark Andol, owner of the Made in America Store in Elma. "I think made in America is getting important to people. They got to look at what they're buying."

I stopped by Andol's store on Thursday, the 15th anniversary of him opening his business. He said that back then, the economic climate was different.

As the president of General Welding and Fabricating, which is across the street from his store, he said he lost a major account to China, which inspired him to open up the Made in America Store.

The more than 15,000 items in the store are 100% made in the United States.

"I don't worry about shipping containers; I don't worry about tariffs," Andol explained. "I tell people if you don't like tariffs buy made in America."

On Wednesday, Trump announced new reciprocal tariffs on imports from around 90 nations. The reciprocal rates will begin at 12:01 a.m. on April 9. Before that, an additional baseline 10% tariff goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 5.

"This is going to make consumers a little more educated to see what's made in America," said Andol.

WKBW Mark Andol talks to 7 News' Michael Schwartz

Customers I spoke to feel these tariffs are going to help encourage more Americans to buy and sell goods in the U.S.

"Absolutely, no doubt," said Douglas Duncan, of Cuba, NY. "A lot of other countries are screaming bloody murder that it's going to affect them. Well, it should affect them."

WKBW Douglas Duncan of Cuba, NY, shops at the Made in Americ Store

"With tariffs, it's going to allow manufacturers to compete again," said Andol.