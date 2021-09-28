Overnight parking restrictions in the City of Tonawanda take effect on Friday

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The City of Tonawanda Police Department issued a reminder on Tuesday morning that the city's overnight parking restrictions resume on Friday.

Starting October 1, drivers cannot park on city streets or in city lots between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The restrictions remain in place until March 31.

The restrictions allow for snow plows to clear city streets and lots in the winter. According to the city's website, police will occasionally make exceptions to the rule in warmer months provided that a request is made in advance, and a valid reason is offered. More information on the city's parking rules is available here.