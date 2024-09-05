Overnight lane closures to take place on South Grand Island bridges over next several weekends

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced overnight lane closures are set to take place on South Grand Island bridges over the next several weekends.

According to the Thruway Authority, the closures will allow for the bridges to be inspected as required by the National Bridge Inspection Standards (NBIS) every two years and routine maintenance will also be performed.

Lane Closures:

Left lane



Friday, 9/6 9 p.m. through 9 a.m. Saturday, 9/7

Saturday, 9/7 9 p.m. through 8 a.m. Sunday 9/8

The Thruway Authority said additional lane closures are scheduled for the next three weekends and more information will be provided ahead of each closure.

Earlier this year U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $39 million has been secured to rehabilitate the bridges.

As part of the project, Schumer said the New York State Thruway Authority will:

