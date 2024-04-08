Schumer: $39 million coming to rehabilitate the South Grand Island Bridges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $39 million has been secured to rehabilitate the South Grand Island Bridges.

As part of the project, Schumer said the New York State Thruway Authority will:



Repair and modify the bridges to make them more resistant to seismic activity, ground motion, and soil failure related to earthquakes

Enhance safety for vehicles and maintenance operations and provide better connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists

The funding for the project is from the Department of Transportation’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant program, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law.

“Western NY’s South Grand Island Bridges are lifelines for Niagara Falls and Tonawanda, connecting communities to the mainland and carrying thousands of cars every day. But age and deterioration have taken a toll on many sections of the bridge, and recent events, from the earthquake we experienced downstate to the tragic bridge collapse in Baltimore, have brought the need to make repairs to this vital corridor for Western NY to the top of mind. That is why I am proud to deliver a whopping $39 million to help rehabilitate the South Grand Island Bridges and bolster resilient infrastructure needed to maintain these vital corridors for Western NY. This substantial funding means safer bridges, good-paying construction jobs, better bike and pedestrian infrastructure, and is exactly the kind of long overdue investments I had in mind when I lead the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Act to passage.” - Sen. Schumer

In addition, $1.6 million has been secured to strengthen Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua Counties' emergency response planning.