Over 4,000 votes cast on first day of early voting in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Saturday was the first day of early voting in New York. According to the Erie County Board of Elections, 4,374 people cast their ballots in the county. More than half of those voters were from the City of Buffalo. There were 2,323 votes cast in the city.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, this is the breakdown of voter by party:

Democratic: 3,045

Republican: 929

Conservative: 118

Working Families: 24

Last year was a record breaking year for early voting. There were 167,938 votes cast early during the nine day early voting period. That was 26.6% of the registered voters in the county.

This year, Election Day is on Tuesday, November 2nd.