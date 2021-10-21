How to vote? Timeline for results? Here's what you need to know ahead of the election on Nov. 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Election Day is less than two weeks away, so how can you cast your vote?

Early voting starts October 23 and runs until October 31. Early voting locations are open from noon to 6 PM on weekends and noon to 9 PM on weekdays.

If you are registered to vote by absentee ballot, the ballot must be postmarked no later than November second.

There are 38 sites anyone can go cast their vote at.

“We do our best to make it possible and easy for individuals who want to cast their ballot to go and cast their ballot in this year’s election,” Erie County Elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr said.

And when will you know election results? Well, this year a large number of write-in votes are expected in the Buffalo mayoral race, so results might be delayed.

If a mayoral candidate does have more than 50% of votes, then a winner is determined. But if write-ins do need to be counted, it will likely be a few weeks before final results are in.

“It probably won’t begin until the receipt of all the absentee ballots,” Mohr said.

But the board of elections says they’ll do their best to tabulate final results quickly.

“We’re going to do what we do every year, count every ballot and see where this election goes on election night,” Erie County Elections Commissioner Jeremy Zellner said.

If you are registered to vote in the state, but not the county, that’s okay, you’re still eligible to vote on election day or any of the early voting days.