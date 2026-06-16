Over 100 guinea pigs rescued from a home in Utica

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo animal rescue group recently rescued over 100 guinea pigs from a home in Utica, New York.

We introduced you to the Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue earlier this month after fourth-grader Kelsey Kowalski made the rescue the focus of her Girl Scout Bronze Award project. It's the only nonprofit guinea pig rescue in Western New York.

Last week, the rescue was alerted to a woman giving away free guinea pigs outside a Price Rite in Utica. The rescue learned the woman had over 150 guinea pigs in her home living in deplorable conditions, and many of them had serious bite wounds, foot infections, ringworm, and lice. In addition, the rescue said at least 50 of the females were visibly pregnant.

Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue worked with another rescue and moved them to safety. The rescue is now working to get the guinea pigs back to health.

You can donate to the rescue here.