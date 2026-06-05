Girl Scout launches drive to support Western New York guinea pig rescue

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A local Girl Scout is on a mission to help guinea pigs in need — and educate others about the care they require.

Fourth-grader Kelsey Kowalski has made Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue the focus of her Girl Scout Bronze Award project. The rescue is the only nonprofit guinea pig rescue in Western New York, and the need is significant.

"At this point, we're getting 5-6 surrender requests a day. Right now in the rescue we've got 122," rescue founder Jessica Meacham said.

"We just took in 25 from a hoarding case — so it's constant. The need is constant," Meacham said.

Meacham pushes back on the idea that guinea pigs are easy starter pets.

"People say oh they're adorable — and the pet store says they're beginner pets. And I would absolutely dispute this statement. They are not beginner pets," Meacham said.

Kelsey's interest in guinea pigs started when she asked her mother for one as a pet.

"I asked my mom if I could get a guinea pig. And she made me fill out a packet so she knew I knew everything about guinea pigs," Kelsey said.

Here are some of the adoptable guinea pigs:

Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue Some of the adoptable guinea pigs

That research made her something of an expert.

"Their diet is 80 percent hay, 10 percent pellets, 5 percent veggies, 5 percent fruit and treats and water," Kelsey said.

"They need a proper cage, space to run around," Kelsey said.

For her Bronze Award project, Kelsey organized a supply drive for the rescue, which has an Amazon wish list and a Chewy wish list. The biggest needs are hay and bedding.

"She's really been active trying to get us the supplies we need," Meacham said.

You can help Kelsey by donating here:

Amazon Wish List

These locations are acception donations for the through the end of June:

Regis Grooming LLC

North Tonawanda City Hall

Craftopia

Kitty Korner

Sunny's Natural Pet Market is also offering a 20% discount on any donation purchased for the rescue through the end of June.

Kelsey is also creating care workbooks to be distributed at pet stores.

"We're going to give them to pet stores so they can give them to people when they adopt guinea pigs — because a lot of people think they're easy and pet stores label them as beginner pets — they're not," Kelsey said.

Meacham said Kelsey's work goes beyond collecting supplies.

"She wants to bring awareness to the community about guinea pigs and their care in general," Meacham said.

You can learn more about the rescue and see adoptable guinea pigs here:

Buffalo Guinea Pig Mafia Rescue

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

