Outdoor production 'The Wizard of Oz' raising money to renovate the Niagara Post Theatre

YOUNGSTOWN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Get your lawn chairs and check out this outdoor production of the "The Wizard of Oz". It's a joint venture between Teal's Niagara Theatre and Youngstown Community Theatre, with the idea to raise money to renovate the old Niagara Post Theatre.

The production will take place in front of the theatre on the grounds of the Fort Niagara State Park. The Post Theatre dates back to the 1930's and needs a lot of work. According to Dave Graf who heads up the Niagara Post Theatre board, they will need "about three million dollars" to get the job done.

When completed, the Niagara Post Theatre will be a venue for all types of performances. The renovation is expected to take about two years.

Amy D. Shephard-Teal who is co-directing the production with Claudia Andres says "To have this opportunity to do live theatre-we have a cast ranging in age from seven to 87-to bring all these people together who love theatre and love the wizard of oz is amazing."

The show runs Thursday & Friday Evening-August 12th & 13th at 7PM. Saturday and Sunday, August 14th & 15th matinee show times are 2pm. Matinee performances require reserved tickets to avoid the $8 Park Admission. To reserve call Teals Niagara Theatre at (716)-262-8100 or email at TEALSNIAGARATHEATRE@GMAIL.COM