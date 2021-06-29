Outdoor pools in the City of Buffalo to remain closed due to lack of lifeguards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Outdoor pools in the City of Buffalo will not be reopening this year due to the lack of available lifeguards, according to Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Recreation Andy Rabb.

The lack of lifeguards has also had an impact on the Town of Tonawanda and YMCA Buffalo Niagara.

Splash pads in the city opened on Memorial Day and will remain open daily through Labor Day.

Beginning July 6 indoor pools in the city will allow walk-ins and reservations will not be required.

