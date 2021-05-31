Watch
Buffalo splash pads to open for season on Memorial Day

Splashpads open daily through Labor Day
WKBW
Posted at 8:07 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 20:07:53-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Sunday that 10 of the City's splash pads will make their 2021 debut
on Memorial Day.

The splash pads will be open daily from 11am until 7pm through Labor Day in September.

Last year only the City's three largest splashpads were open due to COVID-19, and social distancing
requirements.

Mayor Brown released a statement which said, "I'm excited to announce 10 of our 11 splashpads will open on Memorial Day. We know there's a lot of pent up demand for outdoor water activities, so we're excited to be able to open our popular splashpads as we move out of pandemic restrictions."

Here's the list of City of Buffalo Splashpads opening May 31:

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park
Allison Park
Masten Park
MLK Jr. Park Basin
Lanigan Park
Lincoln Park
Cazenovia Park
Houghton Park
Schiller Park
Roosevelt Park

The Kensington Park splashpad is closed while pool is under reconstruction.

