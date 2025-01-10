'Our neighbors are not just here': WNY volunteers headed to California to help with wildfires

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW) — Volunteers from the WNY Red Cross are traveling from Buffalo to Los Angeles to assist those in need as wildfires devastate the southern part of the state.

With more than 180,000 people forced to leave their homes, the volunteers will help with ongoing efforts to provide safe shelter, food, emotional support and more.

One volunteer, Rachael Snyder, spoke with 7 News Friday morning to share the mission behind this trip.

"Our neighbors are not just here. We go where the need is, and right now the need is out west. So I can be a good neighbor to folks out there too." Rachael Snyder, WNY Red Cross Senior Volunteer Engagement Specialist

The Red Cross is looking for donations and you can find more information here.

Snyder said monetary donations will help volunteers get the supplies they need faster.

The volunteers are expected to be out in California for about two weeks and more are expected to join them.