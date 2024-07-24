'Our career is a lifetime in the making': Children spend the day learning from police officers

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of kids spent the day in SWAT trucks, watching how K9s sniff out explosives and learning how to fingerprint with WNY law enforcement agencies.

"It feels like I'm ready to catch some bad guys," said Madelyn Radder of Cheektowaga.

It was the third time agencies came out to Cayuga Road for Youth and Law Enforcement Day. The goal is to build trust and get children thinking about a career in the force.

Taylor Epps Madelyn Radder said she felt cool in the Cheektowaga police truck



Madelyn started the day with dreams of being a teacher but is now rethinking.

"Because it would feel nice knowing that I helped people and it would help my mental health and it would just feel good," said Radder.

For many of these kids, these are the people they only see on TV.

Taylor Epps Children watching a New York State Police K-9 demonstration



"It changed my perspective looking at the things they drive what they use, what they do, I got to talk to one of them and they said it's actually pretty fun," said Kiarah Suazo of Depew.

And it comes at a critical time for officers hoping to fill the ranks.

"We need good qualified candidates, we want people who want to make a difference in their communities and serve their communities, it's been tricky for us," said Capt. Joe Milosich, Town of Tonawanda Police.

The civil service exam is coming up on September 28 and sign-ups aren't where they should be, according to Erie County officials.

Applicant numbers:



2024 (so far): 367 applicants

2022: 987 applicants

2019: 1,515 applicants

2016: 1,797 applicants

"Our career is a lifetime in the making. We want people that are passionate about it, that are interested that care about other people. Who's more honest or more fearless than a child," said Milosich.

Several children left the event with new dreams for the future and cool stories to tell the family at the dinner table.

Taylor Epps These boys from Buffalo said they want to see less crime in their community



For more information on the civil service exam, click here (716) 858-8484.