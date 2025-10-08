VILLAGE OF EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in East Aurora don't mess around when it comes to Halloween. Especially, David Moomaw.

Moomaw used to work at Fisher-Price as an inventor and creator. He now uses his talents to transform his house into one of the coolest throughout Western New York.

He's known for his incredible spider house; this year's features Dizzy Izzy the bat and Honknose the dragon, a fan favorite.

WATCH: Our 716: Halloween celebrations kick off in East Aurora

But it's not just David making the village light up. You may have also seen the EA Spooky Way page. That's where you can catch all the fun Halloween happenings in the village.

Halloween may not be until the 31st, but starting October 10, you can enjoy all of the haunted festivities in the area.

WATCH: 'Not to be missed': How to find all the spooky Halloween displays in East Aurora this year