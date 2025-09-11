Our 716: Fall fun at Becker Farms

GASPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's fall family fun at its finest.

"I like to say this is our Super Bowl," said Mindy Vizcarra, owner, Becker Farms.

Every weekend there's something fun to do. Live music, apple picking, goat racing and grape stomping.

"There's a strategy to it," said Vizcarra. "We had to put it on pause for a few years because of the pandemic.

The Concord Stomp is making its return in 2025. You can stomp in a team and compete or do it just for fun. The stomp starts at 2 pm. Tickets are $35 for solo stompers and $30/per person on a team of six.

It's busy for Vizcarra and her family, but she says that's what she loves about our 716.