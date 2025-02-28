Oscars 2025 guide: What movies you should watch (and skip) before Hollywood's biggest night

LOS ANGELES, CA (WKBW) — It's time to do your best Elphaba battle cry and grab your popcorn for the Oscars, airing March 2 on 7ABC. But, who will win? The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind.

If that reference went over your head, you probably didn't watch the Best Picture nominees, but I did. More than 24 hours worth of movie watching, true dedication.

So here are my thoughts on what movies you should and shouldn't watch and my prediction for what will win Best Picture.

Movies you can skip

I'm Still Here is a great, true story about a corrupt government in Brazil. It's only in theatres right now (I saw it at Dipson Amherst on Main St.), but it will stream on Prime Video and Apple TV for about $20.



Pros: Female empowerment and Fernanda Torres may win an award.

Con: The whole thing is in Portuguese.

Nickel Boys is another true story about a reform school in Florida in the 1960s. It's streaming Sling TV and Roku for free and on Prime Video or YouTube for $5.99.



Pros: A tearjerker and super artsy.

Con: The book is definitely better.

Dune: Part Two takes place in the year 10,000 and something and is about the fate of some make-believe universe. I'm not a sci-fi fan, but it was a great watch. I don't think it'll win a lot, though. It's streaming on Netflix.



Pros: A lot of action and really popular.

Con: Confusing if you haven't watched the first movie.

Middle of the Pack films

Conclave is about the selection of a new pope after the pontiff dies, which is drama-filled. It got a lot of praise at the SAG Awards. It's streaming on Peacock.



Pros: Great cinematography and Stanley Tucci

Cons: Kind of one note and a little boring

Thomas Krych/Thomas Krych/Invision/AP Stanley Tucci poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Conclave' during the London Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in London. (Photo by Thomas Krych/Invision/AP)

A Complete Unknown is the Bob Dylan biopic. I saw it in theaters, but it's streaming on Apple TV for $25.



Pros: Great music and nostalgia.

Cons: It's similar to every other biopic and Timothée Chalamet has long, dirty nails.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Timothee Chalamet arrives at the Oscars Nominees Dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Big Four

Wicked is the movie adaption of the Tony Award-winning musical detailing the background story of the Wicked Witch. As a theatre kid, I'm biased on this one. I think it wins at least one award. It's streaming on Apple TV and YouTube for $19.99.



Pros: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and great music to sing along to (they're also performing).

Con: If you don't like musical theatre, you may not be a fan.

The Substance is about a "washed-up" celebrity taking extreme measures to stay relevant, including creating a new version of herself. It's streaming on Apple TV for $5.99.



Pros: Demi Moore is amazing (I think she'll win Best Actress) and it's a fun watch.

Cons: Absolutely DISGUSTING at some points, do not watch while eating and the last 15 minutes are overkill.

The Brutalist is about a Hungarian architect who comes to America post WWII and battles several issues while attempting a big project. It's streaming on YouTube and Apple TV for $19.99



Pros: Adrien Brody is amazing, I think he will win Best Actor and this is my pick for Best Picture.

Con: It's SO long. It even has an intermission.

Emilia Perez is about a cartel boss who transitions into life as a woman with the help of a lawyer. Very controversial for many reasons, also the most nominated film. It's streaming on Netflix.



Pros: I'm struggling here. Zoe Saldaña is good and it's a good story at its core.

Cons: For some unknown reason, it's a musical? Honestly, a tough watch for me.

How to watch the Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards are set to air live March 2, at 7 PM ET on 7ABC and Hulu, Conan O'Brien is hosting.