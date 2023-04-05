Orleans County Sheriff's Office investigating suspected murder-suicide after father and son found dead

TOWN OF CARLTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide in the Town of Carlton.

Deputies were called to Kendrick Road in the Town of Carlton on Sunday for reports of a suspicious vehicle parked in an orchard. Upon arrival, deputies say they located a vehicle approximately 75 feet from the roadway and located two people that were dead approximately 400 feet from the vehicle.

Deputies identified the individuals as 39-year-old Henry Frank Spoon Jr. and his son, 14-year-old Shawn Spoon of Lockport.

Investigators say that based on evidence at the scene and autopsies by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, it is suspected that Henry Frank Spoon, Jr. attacked Shawn Spoon with a knife and then shot him before he attempted to use the knife to injure himself and then shot himself.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office is working with several other agencies to learn more about the events leading up to the incident.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Colonna, Pahuta or Marsceill at the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office at (585) 589-5527.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, you can contact the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 and the 24-hour Crisis Services Hotline at (716) 834-3131.