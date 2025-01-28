Orchid Exhibit in full bloom at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is bringing vibrant colors and tropical beauty to winter with the return of its annual Orchid Exhibit.

"What you're going to see is over two thousand beautiful orchids in here," said Shaunna Mooney, the director of marketing and events for the Botanical Gardens. "We've got all different sorts of shapes and sizes and colors of orchids. And whether you're an orchid lover or not, you're going to enjoy this."

Visitors can explore detailed displays and learn more about these exotic flowers, all while escaping the cold in the warmth of the conservatory. New this year, the exhibit also includes “Orchids After Dark,” an evening experience with illuminated blooms, running select nights.

For more information and tickets and upcoming events, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website.