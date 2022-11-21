Orchard Park travel ban will be lifted at midnight tonight

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — After nearly 80 inches of snowfall, Orchard park's travel ban is set to lift at midnight on Monday, November 21, according to Orchard Park Police. A travel advisory will remain in place.

Officials say travel is still difficult and drivers will see a lot of heavy machinery on the roads working around the clock to clear roads and intersections. The state of emergency is still in effect for both the Town and Village of Orchard Park.

Route 219 will remain closed as NYS DOT works to clear the road and ramps, but they say drifting snow is making that difficult to do.

The town municipal center will be open on Monday. The community activity center will stay closed.