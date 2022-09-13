Orchard Park Schools giving students a half day Monday ahead of Buffalo Bills MNF game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in the Orchard Park Central School District are going to have a little extra time to get ready for Monday Night Football. The district has given students a "Buffalo Bills Monday Half-Day" in advance of the home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

While it's a great way to celebrate the hometown team, the move is actually being made in consideration of the expected game day traffic around Highmark Stadium on Monday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and with tailgating often starting hours before the game, the district saw the potential for overlapping traffic.

Orchard Park's Windom Elementary School is about a half mile from Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park Middle School is located in the village of Orchard Park, both high traffic areas during game days.

With that in mind Universal Pre-K students will be dismissed at 11:00 am, Elementary students will be dismissed at 11:30 am, and High School students in Orchard Park will be dismissed at 12:45 pm.

The district tells 7 News that the half-day will allow buses to safely return students home and help Orchard Park Police on what is expected to be a very busy day for the home of the Buffalo Bills.

When the NFL schedule came out the district moved a Superintendent's Conference Day that was scheduled for September to Monday the 19th to accommodate the early release for the Bills game.

This is not the first time that a superintendent's conference day or half day has been scheduled in the Orchard Park Central School District on a Bills weeknight game due to the proximity of the stadium in our district.

