Orchard Park Police search ravine for missing Bills fan, no one found

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park Police spent hours searching a ravine near Highmark Stadium after reports of a missing person, but police later called off the search saying no one was found and they don't believe anyone was ever in danger.

Police say they initially got reliable information that a man wearing a Cole Beasley jersey and jeans was headed toward the wooded area/ravine near Shadow Lane and California Road.

First responders and rescue crews searched the area overnight. Police tell us they called off the search around 12:30 a.m. after not finding anyone. They said in a Facebook post they don't believe anyone was in distress, and thanked the people who helped in the search.