Orchard Park police investigating deadly crash on Southwestern Boulevard

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jul 18, 2024

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Orchard Park police are investigating a deadly crash on Southwestern Boulevard near Hazel Court.

Officers responded to the crash just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police said a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Lancaster man left the road and struck a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

Members of the Orchard Park Police Department and the Orchard Park Fire Company extricated the driver and attempted lifesaving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

