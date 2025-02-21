Orchard Park man looking for help tracking down hit-and-run driver who totaled his girlfriend's car

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A hit-and-run crash in Orchard Park has left a woman injured, and her boyfriend is looking for help to find the driver responsible.

Diana Elias was involved in a head-on collision on Abbott Road on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. when a red pickup truck veered into her lane and struck her vehicle. The driver fled the scene, leaving Elias injured but expected to recover.

"It looks like nobody would have made it out alive basically," said Frank Piskorowski, Elias's boyfriend, describing the damage to her 2017 Toyota Scion. "She went to Wegmans to grab some groceries...and somebody veered out of their lane into her lane and hit her head on. She knows it was definitely a red pickup...it had a big shiny chrome grill."

The accident occurred on Abbott Road, between Olympic Avenue and Thurston Avenue, only a quarter mile from where Elias and Piskorowski live.

Orchard Park Police are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about a red pickup truck with front-end damage to contact them at (716) 662-6444 or oppolice@orchardparkny.org

"People can't just keep doing this hit-and-run stuff," Piskorowski said, emphasizing the need for accountability. "It's just wrong because they didn't know if the person was going to live or die."