Orchard Park and Frontier students to have half day Monday ahead of Buffalo Bills MNF game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Students in the Orchard Park and Frontier Central School Districts will have a little extra time to get ready for Monday Night Football.

The districts have given students a half day in advance of the home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

While it's a great way to celebrate the hometown team, the move is being made due to the expected game day traffic around Highmark Stadium Monday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m., and with tailgating often starting hours before the game, the districts saw the potential for overlapping traffic.

In the Orchard Park Central School District, Windom Elementary School is about a half mile from Highmark Stadium and Orchard Park Middle School is located in the village of Orchard Park, both high-traffic areas during game days.

In the Orchard Park District, the dismissal times will be as follows:

Universal pre-K —11:00 a.m.

Elementary — 11:30 a.m.

High school — 12:45 p.m.

The district said the half-day will allow buses to safely return students home and help Orchard Park Police on what is expected to be a very busy day for the home of the Buffalo Bills.

When the NFL schedule came out the district moved a Superintendent's Conference Day that was scheduled for September to Monday the 19th to accommodate the early release for the Bills game. This is not the first time that a superintendent's conference day or half day has been scheduled in the Orchard Park Central School District on a Bills weeknight game due to the proximity of the stadium in our district.

In the Frontier District, the dismissal times will be as follows:

High school — 10:40 a.m.

Middle school — 11:15 a.m.

Elementary 1 (Pinehurst/Big Tree) — 11:55 a.m.

Elementary 2 (Cloverbank/Blasdell) — 12:35 p.m.

The district sent the following statement to families: