BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Members of the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force shared a startling statistic in their quarterly meeting on Monday: the county may see a higher number of opioid deaths in 2023 than in any previous year since data started being recorded on the subject.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, cocaine containing fentanyl is being found in the county and is killing people "nearly every day." As of the end of July, 245 Erie County residents had died of a confirmed or suspected overdose. Toxicology reports available for those fatal overdose victims show that 81% also had cocaine in their system.

By the numbers

The number of fatal overdoses is rising:



After rising to 301 fatal overdoses in 2016, Erie County saw a decline every year until 2019, when there were 156 fatal overdoses.

Erie County saw a decline every year until when there were Fatal overdoses have been rising steadily since the pandemic. In 2022, there were 379 overdoses reported, of which 307 were fatal.

reported, of which There have already been 245 fatal overdoses by August of this year.

The demographics of fatal overdoses are changing:

The percentage of overdose fatality victims who were 60 and older was 8% in 2018 and rose to 19% in 2023.

and rose to This year, 43% of overdose deaths happened in people ages 50 and older.

happened in people As of end of July, 81% of deaths inolved cocaine. That's compared to less than 20% in 2016.

What you can do

Erie County offers free Narcan by mail. The drug can be used to reverse the effects of opioid poisoning. County residents can text 716-225-5473 to receive free Narcan.

Support is also available on the Buffalo & Erie County Addictions Hotline 24/7 by calling 716-831-7007.

You can find out more about the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force here.