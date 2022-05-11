Open interview event for the SPCA serving Erie County

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — The SPCA serving Erie County is looking for animals-lovers who are seeking employment.

On Thursday, May 12 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. open interviews will be held for several positions in various departments.

Interested parties are encouraged to take advantage of these walk-in interviews being held at the shelter located at 300 Harlem Road.

Some of the open positions include Veterinary Technicians and Assistants, Animal Care Employees, Farm Assistant, Humane Educator, and Animal Admissions Counselor.

For information on positions currently open at the SPCA Serving Erie County, please visit.