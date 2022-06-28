BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday morning, the City of Buffalo announced all of its nine outdoor swimming pools would remain closed this summer due to a "severe" lifeguard shortage.

Two indoor pools, at Cazenovia Park and Lovejoy Park, will be open from July 1 through September 5 (Labor Day).

Mayor Byron Brown said hours will be extended on weekdays and the weekend at those pools, and fees would be eliminated all summer. The hours will be as follows:

Cazenovia Pool (626 Abbott Road)

Monday - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday - CLOSED

Wednesday - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 7p.m.

Saturday - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lovejoy Pool (1171 E. Lovejoy St.)

Monday - CLOSED

Tuesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to the indoor pools, 10 of 11 splash pads are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day. Allison Park's splash pad remains closed for pump repairs.

The city began efforts to recruit lifeguards to address anticipated shortages last fall. However, it has been able to hire only 22 additional lifeguards in that time. In 2019, the last year outdoor pools were open, the city had 80 lifeguards to staff the pools.

Mayor Brown announced Tuesday that he had made a request to the Buffalo Common Council to raise pay for lifeguards from $16 an hour to $20 an hour.

The position requires training and certification, which is offered by the city for free this summer.