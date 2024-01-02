One year later: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's recovery from cardiac arrest continues to inspire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's a moment that impacted a nation, but a terrifying collapse turned into an incredible comeback for Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin.

Now, one year later, Hamlin's journey continues to inspire.

It was January 2nd, 2023 when the Bills medical staff saved Hamlin's life on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Jeff Dean/AP The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Hamlin was cleared to resume full activities in April 2023 and began easing back into practice in May 2023. He participated in team drills for the first time in June 2023 and was back in pads during training camp in July. He played in his first game during the preseason in August.

He has since used that experience and his Chasing M's Foundation to stress the importance of life-saving training in CPR.

"It's been an incredible year," says Kristy Smorol, Communications Director for the American Heart Association of Western New York, "People really took this on as a passion."

Smorol says over the last year Hamlin's recovery and continued mission have encouraged thousands of people to seek out CPR training.

American Heart Association

"There have been so many people that have expressed interest in Hands-Only CPR, expressed interest in learning more about AEDs. We have seen a groundswell of people who want to save lives," said Smorol.

Last April, The American Heart Association teamed up with Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills to launch "The Heartbeat Initiative", a program that over the last year helped bring CPR education to more than 80,000 people.

American Heart Association

"About seven in ten Americans say they feel powerless in a cardiac emergency, they don't know what to do to respond," said Smorol, "but we've had people that have gone through these trainings that have actually said to us I feel empowered now,"

American Heart Association

"It's been a huge impact, especially on the Buffalo community," said Nekia Kemp, Executive Director of The Police Athletic League of Buffalo, "He gave us a huge donation across the City of Buffalo. 20 AEDs that would be used for youth sports organizations."

Buffalo PAL

Kemp says portable AEDs cost around $2,500 a piece meaning Hamlin's donation provided expensive devices that PAL would not have had access to.

Buffalo PAL

"To be able to provide sports programming safely and know that we are assured if any emergency situation happens that we have something at our fingertips, to be able to make sure we can save a life, that's huge," said Kemp.

Buffalo PAL

"I do know his presence really does drive people," said Smorol, "Seeing him as such a big part of this for people that want to learn CPR that can see this living reason why CPR is so important."

The Heartbeat Initiative is a 5-year commitment between the Buffalo Bills and the American Heart Association.

Smorol says the goal is to get as many people trained as possible.

"This is not something that is just a flash in the pan," said Smorol,"We want people to learn how to save lives, and we want to be there to help people do that for as long as possible."

If you would like to learn more about CPR training you can go to www.heart.org/nation