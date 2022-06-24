One Tank Trips: National Comedy Center in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking for something to do with the family this summer, how about a national gem that's just an hour and a half drive away from Downtown Buffalo. The National Comedy Center is place to learn and laugh for less than a tank of gas.

"If you're living in WNY and you haven't yet visited the national comedy center, you have to ask yourself, how have I not visited a museum where most visitors say, I just laughed for four hours straight," said Journey Gunderson, Executive Director.

Maybe you've never been, maybe it'll be your first time back in a while, either way, expect to laugh.

"It's going to be fun, you're going to learn, you're experiencing the story of our uniquely American comedy heritage, but most of all you're laughing and who doesn't like to do that," said Gunderson.

There are new exhibits on Johnny Carson and Carl Reiner to check out, plus some iconic items like Charlie Chaplin's cane, Lucy's iconic polka-dotted dress and the puffy shirt from Seinfeld.

It's not just about the history, there's something for the whole family, any age, any sense of humor. You can see your own sense of humor laid out in front of you on their interactive 70-foot-long comedy continuum screen.

"A visitor swipes their wrist band that has their own unique sense of humor profile on it and what expands before them is a never ending web of connections in comedy," said Gunderson.

Most people stick around for three to four hours and when you leave, you get a humor analysis so you can compare your sense of humor with your family and friends.

"It's refreshing to be around laughter and smiling, something I think everyone needs right now," said Gunderson.

The Lucille Ball Comedy Festival returns later this summer from August 3-7pm with Margaret Cho, David Spade and Jeff Foxworthy.

A visit will range in cost, you have can pre-purchase online:



Adult: $28.50

Senior (60+): $26.50

Youth (13-17): $21.50

Child (6-12): $15.50

Chautauqua County Resident: $13-$20.50

Active Military and Veterans: $19.50

Member: FREE



For more information, click here.