One Tank Trip: Enjoy a jam-packed calendar of events at Artpark this summer

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just about 30 minutes from Downtown Buffalo, you can enjoy the natural beauty of WNY and the beauty of art in many forms. From art installations to huge performances in the amphitheater.
"We have many parks in the area, but ArtPark brings something different," said Dave Wedekindt, VP of Concerts and Marketing.
People stop by to work on projects, do yoga or hang out with 9,000 others enjoying shows. Weird Al Yankovic, an acrobatic group from Montréal and Earth Wind and Fire are just a few in this weekend's jam-packed lineup.
"The word is out about artpark, what artists look for is the freedom to create and artpark just encourages that. It seems to bring out something special in people," said Wedekindt.
While the shows are their biggest draw, he finds many are coming to enjoy Artpark on any day of the week.
"During these last couple of years through the pandemic, people rediscovered art ark as a park, between the setting of the park and the water, it's just a really special place to be in," said Wedekindt.
It's free to stop by and many events are free, others require tickets.
"You can be here by yourself or you can be here with 9,000 other people. There's truly something for everyone," said Wedekindt.
Upcoming Events:
- Free
- Sonic Trails
- May 1 - December 1
- Artpark's Sonic Trails is a visionary season of site reactive audio experiences presented in a mobile app
- Free Family Saturdays
- Summer is for families at Artpark, where afternoons are filled with creative hands-on discovery (arts and crafts, stories, and workshops) and live performances for all ages.
- Acoustic Storytelling with Tonemah, 11am-1pm
- Arts and crafts activities under the Amphitheater awnings, 12pm-4pm
- Performance: Cirque Barcode & Acting for Climate will perform "Branché" in the Emerald Grove in the lower park at 2PM.
- Ticketed
- Weird Al
- Friday, July 29, 8pm
- Tickets range from, $29.50-79.50 click here to buy
- Opera in Concert at Artpark (featuring the BPO)
- July 30, 7:30pm
- Tickets are $25, click here to buy
- Earth Wind and Fire
- July 31, 8pm
- Tickets are $19 for general admission, $77 for the front of the stage, click here to buy
- Plasticiens Volants: Leonardo, Dreams and Nightmares
- A performance we're told you won't want to miss. In the North American premiere of “Leonardo, Dreams & Nightmares,” Plasticiens Volants returns to Artpark from France by popular demand to lead us on an all-ages journey into the mind and insatiable curiosity of Leonardo with an inflatable spectacle
- August 20, 8pm
- Tickets are $20, click here to buy
