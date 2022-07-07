One Tank Trip: Cruising through history in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — For just over $20, you can climb aboard the Lockview IV and cruise through American history at the Lockport Locks.

"It's under appreciated. And it's really cool to see what kind of built and opened up this country," said Captain Jonathon Murphy, who's been working there since his childhood.

Captain Murphy will guide you on a two-hour tour through the Erie Canal and Lockport's namesake.

"I'm guessing it's still called locks because of the number of locks there were ten here originally, supposedly more than any other city at the time," said Murphy.

Locks are essentially elevators for boats. Gates will close and millions of gallons of water lift up your boat or kayak more than 50 feet as you cruise down the historic canal built in the 1800's, with Murphy telling you the stories along the way.

"It's cool, all these cities were getting settled because the canal was coming through. It's one of the most underrated stories in this country's history," said Murphy.

It's a destination for people from around the globe, from Peru to Alaska. Captain Murphy says he doesn't see enough Western New Yorkers.

"I do talk to people on a regular basis in Lockport who are like 'I had no idea this was here,'" said Murphy.

It's family owned and operated, they also host events like luncheons and weddings and private boat tours for big groups.

Pricing:



Adults: $21.50

Children (4-11): $11

Children (3 & Under): Free

Schedule



Saturday, June 11, 2022, through Monday, September 5, 2022

7 days a week, 10:00 am, 12:30pm, and 3:00pm

To buy tickets, click here.