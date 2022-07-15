One-Tank Trip "Back in Time" to Mumford

MUMFORD, NY (WKBW-TV) — Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford is New York States largest living museum. With 600 acres and sixty-eight historic buildings, there is plenty to see here.

What makes the place extra special is the costumed interpreters. Paul Davis is the "Village Blacksmith" he says "I actually answered an ad in the penny saver that said they needed a blacksmith and here I am eighteen years later."

The couple dozen interpreters are busy doing their daily jobs, or chores just like our 1800's ancestors. There are live animals around and real gardens.

There's a gift shop, places to eat and at the John L. Wehle Gallery an amazing collection of sporting art. Their new exhibit is "Duck, Duck, Shoot".

Genesee Country Village & Museum is at 1410 Flint Hill Rd, Mumford, NY 14511

Check their website for more information.

