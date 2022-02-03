One of a kind car created by artist Eric Jones parked outside the Auto Show

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Carving a Ford Bronco out of snow was a tall order, even for an experienced artist like Eric Jones. He says "As an artist I constantly want to challenge myself"

The life sized "snow car" sits outside the convention center and can be seen by people attending this weekend's auto show. Eric says "By far the most complex carving I have ever created...because it's 360 degrees and I wanted to put it on an angle so it looks like it's climbing down that hill toward the convention center."

It took five days to complete. Carving "temporary sculptures" is the artist's preference. Eric says "I prefer carving things that are very temporary-pumpkins, I do sand, snow, ice...I like things that melt, wash away and rot. I'm more interested in the process of carving than in the product." and adds "There's something beautiful about art that's temporary-there's a buzz and an energy to it to come and see it and enjoy it."

His snow sculptures of Josh Allen have been seen all over social media. He will continue to draw caricatures, but loves taking on three dimensional art whenever he can. You can see more of Eric Jones's work on Facebook and at his website.

