One dead, one injured in early morning shooting in Buffalo

WKBW
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead and another is injured following an early morning shooting in Buffalo.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. near West Chippewa and Pearl Streets on Saturday.

Upon arrival, Buffalo Police say they found two men had been shot. One man was shot in the head and died at the scene, and another man was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. They recovered two guns in a nearby parking lot and collected multiple shell casings.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.

