Man in critical condition after shooting on Lathrop Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Lathrop Street near Broadway early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting around 3 a.m. on Saturday. Police said a 39-year-old man is in critical condition at ECMC with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body. A 27-year-old woman was also transported to ECMC to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and has been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

This was one of two shootings that occurred during the overnight hours of Halloween.

The first shooting occurred around 2 a.m. near West Chippewa and Pearl Streets. Police said 19-year-old Jomarion Ryles of Buffalo was shot and died at the scene. Another 19-year-old man was shot in the chest and was transported to ECMC. Police said he remains at ECMC. Police believe the shooting was targeted. They recovered two guns in a nearby parking lot and collected multiple shell casings.

7 News senior reporter Maki Becker spoke to Buffalo's mayoral candidates on Monday and got their response to these violent crimes. You can watch her report below or at the top of the page.